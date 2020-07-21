Man accused of raping girl (11) in 2009 due in CT court

A Mandela Day event, hosted in conjunction with the Gift of the Givers and the Nyanga SAPS last week, had given a woman the courage to report the incident to police.

CAPE TOWN - A 58-year-old man is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court this week in connection with the rape of a youg woman more than a decade ago.

She was apparently raped in 2009 when she was 11-years-old.

Police responded swiftly and arrested the suspect on Saturday.

The Gift of the Givers organisation's Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said that the complainant felt encouraged to speak out after listening to one of the keynote speakers at the event.

"From the programme, the person was very inspired and she took heart from what Reverend Anita said and together with the reverend laid a charge at the police station against the person who had raped her when she was 11-years-old."

