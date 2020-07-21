Life Healthcare confirms it has bed capacity as Gauteng COVID-19 cases surge

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare’s general manager for emergency medicine, said that some people might be redirected to another facility as some hospitals did not have the resources needed to treat a specific patient.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Healthcare Group on Tuesday said while the situation at its facilities was fluid and officials were constantly re-assessing, for now, it could confirm that it had available bed capacity.

This as Gauteng is experiencing an increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 infections as well as the number of patients being admitted to both private and public hospitals.

As of Monday, the province accounted for 37% of the country’s known infection rate.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare’s general manager for emergency medicine, said that some people might be redirected to another facility as some hospitals did not have the resources needed to treat a specific patient.

But he said that this did not mean that there were no beds available at the hospital but rather that the high-priority and best care was not immediately available at a specific facility.

Last week, Gauteng had more than 8,000 beds available specifically for COVID-19 patients in private and public hospitals.

The province’s death toll is nearing the 1,000 mark.

Johannesburg has seen the largest number of COVID-19 related deaths followed by Ekurhuleni.

