KZN community threatens mob justice over serial killer fears

Three women have been found dead after disappearing in a local sugar cane farm over the past three months.

DURBAN - Community members in Umthwalume KwaZulu-Natal are threatening mob justice if police don't solve the recent murders of three women in the area.

Aged between 16 and 25, the victims were found dead after disappearing in a local sugar cane farm over the past three months.

There are suspicions that a serial killer is behind the deaths, including the death of a 41-year-old woman three years ago.

Two sisters were found dead in a sugarcane field in Umthwalume in April.

Last month, a 23-year old was found dead in the same area.

All victims had been reported missing and lived within a six-kilometre radius.

Lungile Duma, a local, said community members were scared and disappointed that the killer had not been found.

“We don’t know who the next victim is and we’re not sure if the person who is one of us. It’s a scary situation.”

Duma said a community meeting was scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.