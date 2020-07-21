Kraaifontein community prepares to bury Gaylin Cupido, suspect due in court

Gaylin Cupido (6) was hit by a stray bullet in Scottsdene more than a week ago and she later died.

CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein community is preparing to bid farewell to a 6-year-old child who was shot dead in a suspected gang shooting.

Gaylin Cupido was hit by a stray bullet in Scottsdene more than a week ago and she later died.

A suspect has been arrested and he's expected back in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court Tuesday.

Gaylin Cupido was walking with her mother when shots were fired.

They were both caught in the crossfire and the 6-year-old girl was struck and she later succumbed to her injuries at a local medical facility.

It's being speculated that gangsters had attacked rivals under the cover of darkness during load shedding.

The child's death has infuriated the community, who are demanding that police act to bring an end to the violence in the area.

After Gaylin's murder, residents took to the streets and handed over a memorandum of demands to Kraaifontein police.

They want police visibility to be increased.

A vigil was held for the little victim on Sunday and she'll be laid to rest this weekend.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.