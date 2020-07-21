Kaunda Ntunja was one of SA’s finest commentators, says Sports Minister

In a statement released on Tuesday, Nathi Mthethwa said Kaunda Ntunja's death had left an indomitable void which would be hard to replace.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has joined the rugby fraternity in mourning the passing of commentator and player Kaunda Ntunja.

Ntunja, aged 38, died on Monday. He gained popularity for his Xhosa commentary.

He also played flank and captained the South African school’s side in the year 2000 while he was also part of the Free State Cheetahs side that won the Currie Cup in 2005.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mthethwa said Ntunja's death had left an indomitable void which would be hard to replace.

The minister described him as one of the best sports anchors to have graced our living rooms.

His commentatory of Makazole Mapimpi’s try during the Rugby World Cup final win over England gained him worldwide attention as he had everyone saying: “Ibubbly, shampompo, shampizi! Izinto ezihlwahlwazayo!”.

SA Rugby also paid tribute to the well-loved commentator.

Posting on Twitter, they said: “We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our most-beloved rugby sons, Kaunda Ntunja, who passed away at the age of 38 this morning,” said Mark Alexander, the SA Rugby President.

DEATH, BE NOT PROUD: For we are left bereft and in need of comfort as families, as colleagues and as friends of sport broadcaster, #KaundaNtunja and veteran actor #AllenBooi. pic.twitter.com/uTK5EQcQyn — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) July 21, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.