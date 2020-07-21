‘I am not a racist chauvinist’: Agrizzi hits back at Mokonyane

On Monday, former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane denied all allegations made by Angelo Agrizzi when he testified before the state capture commission of inquiry almost two years ago.

JOHANENSBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has hit back, insisting he is not a racist chauvinist who is targeting former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

On Monday, Mokonyane denied all allegations made by Agrizzi when he testified before the state capture commission of inquiry almost two years ago.

Agrizzi had claimed he delivered money, food and alcohol to her, directly implicating her in the state capture allegations.

The former Bosasa CEO accused Mokonyane of lying after she said she had never met him.

“She has met me on numerous occasions in her house. There's no debate about that.”

But Mokonyane’s version she put forward at the state capture commission is different. She painted a picture of Agrizzi as a “racist chauvinist,” who had a knife out for any woman.

"I find Mr Agrizzi’s assertions very disrespectful, insensitive and undermining. It reflects on his chauvinistic and self-confessed racist character.”

However, Agrizzi strongly denies this, adding that he would be stupid to take on the minister if he was in fact wrong.

LISTEN: Agrizzi defends himself after Mokonyane testimony

