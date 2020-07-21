Gauteng taxi industry gets support committee to curb spread of COVID-19

Speaking in Tshwane, at the Bosman taxi rank, Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the committee would be tasked with enforcing full compliance with the revised public transport regulations under lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has launched the COVID-19 taxi rank support committee to curb the risk of spreading the virus among commuters and drivers.

Speaking in Tshwane, at the Bosman taxi rank, Mamabolo said the committee would be tasked with enforcing full compliance with the revised public transport regulations under lockdown.

Government gave the industry the green light to allow taxis to operate at 100% earlier this month, prompting many to question how COVID-19 measures would be implemented.

With taxis allowed to operate at full load, the Gauteng Transport Department has placed the responsibility on the taxi industry to ensure that they follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mamabolo said this would be done through a committee that would be set up at every taxi rank across the province.

“The taxi industry in Gauteng will second provincial government to help us to work together and to join hands.”

Mamabolo said the committee formed part of government's efforts to formalise the unregulated sector.

“The taxi ranks committee for COVID-19 is a mechanism for control. It will also make sure we will have accountability for all activities that take place.”

Mamabolo also launched a COVID-19 compliance app that commuters and operators can use to report non-compliance, with notifications sent directly to the department.

