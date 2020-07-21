Gauteng parents urged to apply for 2021 school year ahead of Friday deadline

Applications for grade 1 and 8 admissions for the 2021 academic year would close on Friday, 25 July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has warned parents not to wait until the last minute to apply for grade 1 and 8 admissions for the 2021 academic year.

The department said the application system would shut down on Friday, 25 July.

The provincial department said there was usually a scramble experienced by the department as some parents waited until the last minute to apply.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona described the online system as user friendly and encouraged parents to take advantage of it.

“We’ve seen that most parents have applied but have not uploaded documents. We encourage parents to upload documents. If you don’t, the process will be difficult. Parents don’t need to visit our schools.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.