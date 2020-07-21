Eskom halts ops in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni after staff vehicles stoned, torched

General manager for distribution in the Western Cape, Alwie Lester, said that the employees managed to escape both incidents unharmed and evacuated the area safely.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has withdrawn operations in parts of Khayelitsha and Mfuleni following two violent incidents on Monday.

A company vehicle was stoned and set alight by protesters in Khayelitsha and another in the Bardale area in Mfuleni.

#EskomWesternCape has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect after an Eskom vehicle was stoned and set alight.



We will continue assessing the risk and provide an update when the situation has changed. pic.twitter.com/d6muxTWGr1 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 20, 2020

"We've been forced, as Eskom, to temporarily stop services to those areas. Fortunately, our staff were not hurt but the risk to them is just far too high for us to continue the service."

Lester added that Eskom strongly condemned the harassment of its employees who were simply carrying out their duties.

"Our plan is to resume services in these areas once we are able to go in there safely with the support of SAPS and our security services as well. In the interim, we ask customers to be patient and understand that we are unable to deliver services in these areas while they remain unstable and unsafe for us to enter."

Some of the areas in Khayelitsha where services have been withdrawn are: Thembani, Khwezi, Bongweni, Site B and Site C.

