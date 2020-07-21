Double life sentence for rapist Amor Van Greunen

Amor Van Greunen was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been slapped with a double life sentence for raping a teenage girl in Port Elizabeth.

Amor Van Greunen was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Tuesday for sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl a year ago.

The National Prosecuting Authority said in July last year, the teenage girl stayed with her mother and younger brother at a safe haven in Port Elizabeth.

Van Greunen and his wife were frequent visitors at the place of safety as part of charity work.

The NPA said the couple took a liking in the teenage girl in 2018 and often invited her to their home to spend weekends with them.

However, last year, the 51-year-old man collected her at the safe haven for the weekend while his wife was away in Oudtshoorn.

The NPA said he bought her clothes and alcohol and encouraged her to consume liquor. He then raped her.

The next day the teenager reported the crime to her teacher, who fetched her and took her to the nearest police station where a case was opened.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.