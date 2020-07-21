Diabetes, hypertension the common comorbidities among COVID-19 deaths in WC

The Western Cape Health Department conducted a comprehensive analysis of the comorbidities associated with COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Diabetes and hypertension remain the leading comorbidities in more than 2,000 deaths of people over the age of 20 in the Western Cape due to COVID-19.

The provincial Health Department conducted a comprehensive analysis of the comorbidities associated with COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

It found that diabetes was a comorbidity in 1,042 of the deaths and hypertension in 1,086 of the deaths.

The department’s Mark van der Heever said that in almost a quarter of these deaths, patients had three or more comorbidities.

“At least 68 died as a result of cardiovascular disease, 277 as a result of chronic pulmonary disease, 35 cancer and 235 from HIV.”

The department added the largest number of deaths were recorded in people over the age of 50.

More than 600 people were over 70 years of age, and more than 500 were between 60 and 69 and 50 to 59.

The department appealed to residents to stay at home as much as possible and to those taking medication to continue doing so.

Diabetic patients were encouraged to access the Pocket Clinic WhatsApp channel to ensure their medications were delivered to their homes.

Patients were encouraged to send ‘Hi’ to 087 240 6122 to ensure medication is delivered to their homes.

