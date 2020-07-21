COVID-19 will be with us for a while, says Mkhize

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday warned that COVID-19 would be here for a while, and South Africans should adjust to taking precautionary measures.

Mkhize was speaking while visiting COVID-19 health centres in Gauteng as part of his drive to inspect the readiness of facilities across the country.

The minister began his programme at the Nasrec temporary hospital where he was briefed by specialists about the facility.

Nasrec has so far admitted more than 450 patients and would get more beds in two weeks’ time.

“That group will always come in to just to unblock certain areas, but they are actually helping the MEC and the department in increasing beds in all the hospitals. Whatever we thought, in the beginning, was necessary, we are going to have to open up and increase the numbers,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize was joined by Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku who said preparations were on track, but as per scientific projections, the situation would worsen in the next few weeks.

Mkhize and Masuku ended their tour with a walkabout at the newly renovated Lenasia South Hospital.

