COVID-19-infected Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi admitted to hospital

Minister Nxesi tested positive for COVID-19 last week and had been in self-quarantine at his home.

FILE: Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi addresses a media briefing in Pretoria on level 3 lockdown regulations on 29 May 2020. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter
FILE: Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi addresses a media briefing in Pretoria on level 3 lockdown regulations on 29 May 2020. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government has confirmed that Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi was admitted to hospital on Monday night due to the coronavirus.

Minister Nxesi tested positive for COVID-19 last week and had been in self-quarantine at his home.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the government said that the minister was admitted on the advice of his doctors, "in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring".

The minister is the second Cabinet member to be admitted to hospital after Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted earlier this week.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

