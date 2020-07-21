Court says Ntsiki Mazwai infringed on DJ Fresh's rights in rapist post

The 947 DJ, real name Thato Sikwane, had demanded that Ntsiki Mazwai take down her post on Facebook, arguing that she had no evidence to back up her claim.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai to stop making any further statements regarding media personality DJ Fresh after she called him a rapist on social media.

The 947 DJ, real name Thato Sikwane, had demanded that Mazwai take down her post on Facebook, arguing that she had no evidence to back up her claim.

The court has now ruled in Sikwane’s favour, also ordering Mazwai against making defamatory statements against him.

Last month Mazwai wrote “I’m on Facebook and there is a thread exposing celebrity rapists… I’m posting all. I’m starting with the allegation against DJ Fresh. because famous men abuse their power.” [sic].

Sikwane then approached the court, seeking to force Mazwai to retract her statement.

On Tuesday, Judge Brian Spilg ordered that Mazwai stop infringing on Skiwane’s dignity, freedom and security, as well as the right to privacy as guaranteed in the Constitution.

Mazwai’s lawyer had argued that she did not cause any reputational harm to Sikwane because she was not the original author of the Facebook post.

He said she had used her position as a gender activist and was merely showing support for victims of abuse. But Spilg disagreed, saying Mazwai infringed on Sikwane’s rights and privacy by singling him out.

The court has ordered that Mazwai make no further comment on the matter. Meanwhile, judgment on the cost order is expected to be heard on Thursday.