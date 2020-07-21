20°C / 22°C
Appointment of SA doctor to UNHRC ‘a big win’ for the country

Tlaleng Mofokeng, popularly known as Dr T, was appointed by the global organisation as a special rapporteur for the right of enjoyment and attainable standard of physical and mental care.

Doctor Tlaleng Mofokeng. Picture: @EmbaMexSud/Twitter
Doctor Tlaleng Mofokeng. Picture: @EmbaMexSud/Twitter
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations and Cooperation Department has described the appointment of sexual reproductive health advocate doctor Tlaleng Mofokeng to the United Nations Human Rights Council as a triumph for South Africa.

Mofokeng, popularly known as Dr T, was appointed by the global organisation as a special rapporteur for the right of enjoyment and attainable standard of physical and mental care.

The Department’s Clayson Monyela said Mofokeng would act as an independent expert to examine and report back on the country’s human rights.

“This is the first African woman from South Africa to be appointed to this position. Over and above flying the South African flag high, this is an opportunity for her to continue her advocacy.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

