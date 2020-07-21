Another teacher found murdered in her home

Officials said her body was discovered after she had failed to report for duty.

JOHANNESBURG - Yet another female teacher has been killed at her house, this time around Madinonyane Village in Ganyesa, just outside Vryburg.

Officials said her body was discovered after she had failed to report for duty.

They said it appeared that she was strangled with a rope.

Police said Cecilia Seamisang’s body was discovered by a colleague after she failed to report for duty on Monday.

The 56-year-old victim was found lying on her bed. No arrest has been made yet, and police are investigating the motive behind the killing.

The police's Sipho Lisa is appealing to members of the public to come forward with information.

“Contact the Ganyesa commander on 082 2443 8753. The provincial commissioner indicated that police will work hard to ensure the suspect is apprehended.”

During a separate incident at the beginning of the month, a 25-year-old teacher was found strangled in her bed in Magong Village outside Rustenburg. Khumontle Mokgosi’s hands and feet had been tied.

In another incident, a female police officer was found dead with multiple injuries in her home in Orkney.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.