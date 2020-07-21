Angelo Agrizzi stands by his state capture claims against Nomvula Mokonyane

The former Bosasa COO said he would be stupid to take on a former Cabinet minister if he was not sure of his facts.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi on Tuesday said that he stood by his state capture story and only wanted the truth to come out.

Agrizzi reacted to former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s blanket denial of all the damning allegations he has made about her at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Quoting William Shakespeare during an interview on Radio 702, Agrizzi said: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks” - a line from the play Hamlet. He said that he would be stupid to take on a former Cabinet minister if he was not sure of his facts.

Agrizzi also denied claims that he had a sexist agenda against Mokonyane, and said that his legal team would be taking up these allegations.

During her testimony at the commission on Monday, Mokonyane said that it was a lie that she was paid to influence the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to drop investigations into Bosasa.

Among the most damning allegations made by Agrizzi was that Mokonyane was paid R50,000 every month to quash Hawks investigations into Bosasa corruption. But the former minister denied the claims.

“In so far as Angelo Agrizzi is saying about my influence and the arrangements with Advocate [Nomgcobo] Jiba and Anwa Dramat, I’ve never had that kind of relationship [with them],” Mokonyane said.

She also denied that Bosasa didn’t take her son to a rehabilitation programme on her request, but because he was picked up on the streets.

Mokonyane said Agrizzi was confusing her two sons, and that showed that he didn’t know her family.

Additional reporting by Nthakoana Ngatane.

