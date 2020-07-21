93-year-old Ma Newman from W Cape beats COVID-19

With elderly people being a particular risk group during the coronavirus pandemic, it was quite a concern when Ma Newman tested positive in June.

JOHANNESBURG - A 93-year-old woman from Cape Town who has lived through some tough challenges in her time has beaten COVID-19.

Katherine Dorothy Newman, affectionately known as Ma Newman to those close to her, is no stranger to obstacles thrown at her by life. She has seen the darkest days of apartheid, having been a victim of forced removals decades ago which saw her family moved from Claremont to Landsdowne.

“As a divorced mother she has been a pillar of strength raising the family and during trying times provided us with the best love, care and education for them to build successful careers," her son William shared.

With elderly people being a particular risk group during the coronavirus pandemic, it was quite a concern when Ma Newman tested positive in June.

Staff at the Huis Nuweland elderly care facility where she stays alerted the family to her coughing and upon the doctor’s advice, a COVID-19 test was conducted, with results confirming the infection.

“This was indeed very worrying news for the family, given our mom’s advanced age, but the family were comforted by the knowledge of Huis Nuweland’s preparedness for this situation,” William said.

The facility said it had put in place the highest levels of control to limit the impact to their residents and staff.

Ma Newman was initially kept at the facility but later moved to Groote Schuur Hospital after displaying breathing difficulties.

She received the necessary care and treatment and after improvement, was transferred to the CTICC Hospital of Hope. There she received further care and treatment, resulting in her eventually being cleared of COVID-19 symptoms and ready to be discharged.

She returned to Huis Nuweland on 3 July after being declared fit enough.

“Indeed this has been a very worrying time for the family. The fact that we could not see her while she was hospitalised was very sad and trying for the family. However, in the context of the COVID-19 protocols, we had to accept this, knowing that it was the best for everyone.

"With Huis Nuweland implementing strict COVID-19 protocols we already had very limited contact with her since March. We had to remain strong and trust all the doctors, health care personnel and home carers to provide their professional service and show the love on our behalf, which I know they did,” William said.

“Given her advanced age, we are very grateful that our Mom has overcome this big challenge in her life."

William thanked all those who'd cared for his mother on her journey to recovery.