2 KZN govt departments rack up R29mn in irregular expenditure

DURBAN - Investigations looking into alleged corruption in the KwaZulu-Natal departments of education and social development during the lockdown have found irregular government expenditure of R29 million.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said disciplinary action would be taken against senior managers who were accused of flouting the Public Finance Management Act in both departments.

Zikalala said investigations conducted over the past two months had revealed that officials took advantage of the Disaster Management Act in the purchase of PPEs and blankets in the wake of COVID-19.

More details to follow.