Torched Khayelitsha clinic was meant to open today, says CoCT

A group of protesters went on the rampage during a demonstration against an eviction in Makhaza.

CAPE TOWN - City authorities are counting the cost of damage to a Khayelitsha community hall, which was torched over the weekend.

The hall was to be used as a COVID-19 facility.



The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien said that it was meant to open today.

"We'd started to stock them up because it was meant to open today and actually to kick down the doors and throw around the blood tubes, throw out wheelchairs and gloves all over the place is the most frustrating part of this because this particular facility was meant to decant another two clinics in the area, the Matthew Goniwe Clinic and also the Nomvula Clinic."

Four suspects have been arrested for the incident.

