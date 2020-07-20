Too soon to estimate Africa’s COVID-19 death rate, says Glenda Gray

Africa is still the region least affected by the global health crisis, which has now claimed the lives of more than 606,000 people across the world.

JOHANNESBURG - Member of the COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee professor Glenda Gray said the nature of the pandemic in Africa remained unclear.

She could not forecast how many deaths could be expected on the continent.

Some models show that South Africa, where more than 5,000 people have now died, could have as many as 40,000 fatalities.

But Gray, who is also president of the South African Medical Research Council, said it was too soon to tell.

“We’re still trying to understand the issues around mortality. What you might find is that mortality is high in the beginning and you also may find that it’s higher when you run out of hospital beds or ICUs.”

South Africa is now among the top five countries hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of cumulative infections.

There are now more than 364,000 confirmed cases in the country.

