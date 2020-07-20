Suspects arrested in failed robbery at OR Tambo Airport due in court

They were taken into custody after an attempted heist at the cargo section of the airport on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects arrested following a failed robbery at the OR Tambo International Airport are expected to appear in court in Kempton Park on Monday morning.

Two suspects were shot dead and seven arrested. Four of them were wounded.

The police and the airport security forces responded to calls that a heist was under way at the cargo section of OR Tambo International Airport.

They intercepted the group who had fled in vehicles.

A shootout ensued and two men were shot dead and the others arrested.

Police recovered PPEs and three crates full of cellphones.

An employee was also wounded.

The police's Brenda Muridili: "On arrival, the police and airport security chased after the suspects, who had just left the warehouse. During the chase, a shootout ensued, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects."

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the swift arrests.

