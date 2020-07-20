Security guards trained to handle confrontations over masks, says Sasa

It recently became compulsory in the country to cover your nose and mouth when out in public, in line with the Disaster Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) said that its guards had been trained to handle any confrontation, including arguments and fights, that broke out over the wearing of masks.

Sasa represents the majority of professional security companies in the country.

It recently became compulsory in the country to cover your nose and mouth when out in public, in line with the Disaster Management Act.

In the United States, the refusal by some citizens to wear a mask had deadly consequences after violent altercations with law enforcement authorities.

Many Americans have been killed in violent confrontations over the past few weeks.

Some of them were shot dead while trying to attack police who had asked them to cover-up, while others killed security guards after being stopped because they had chosen not to wear a mask.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize pleaded with South Africans to wear their masks properly with lockdown fatigue setting in, while the country approaches the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to South Africans over the weekend, Mkhize warned that non-compliant behaviour would have a direct impact on the rise in infections in the next two weeks.

Security guards now also have the responsibility to ensure that no one enters buildings, shops, or any public space without a mask.

Sasa’s Tony Botes said: “Security officers don’t have the powers of the police. They do, however, have the right to refuse entry to people who don’t abide by the rules, and also for not covering the mask effectively.”

Botes urged the public not to confront fellow citizens who chose not to wear a mask. He said they needed to approach a store manager or security guard to intervene.

