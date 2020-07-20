Search for missing Cape girl enters second week

Lunamandla Sithonga was last seen by her mother when she was picked up by scholar transport in Khayelitsha and taken to Eastville Primary School.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing Khayelitsha girl continues.

It’s been nearly two weeks since 12-year-old Lunamandla Sithonga disappeared.

She vanished on 9 July while on her way to school in Mitchells Plain.

Sithonga was last seen by her mother when she was picked up by scholar transport in Khayelitsha and taken to Eastville Primary School.

Police said it was alleged that she was dropped off at school.

She, however, never attended any of her classes and was marked absent by her teacher.

The driver has told police that when he went to go and collect her from school later in the day, Sithonga was nowhere to be found.

Her parents then alerted authorities and the frantic search for her commenced.

The Western Cape Social Development Department said social workers visited the child's family.

MEC Sharna Fernandez said she was concerned as there was still no sign of the child.

Fernandez called on communities to contact police if they had any information that could help police locate the missing child.

