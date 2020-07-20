Santaco says Cosatu ignorant about talks with govt over load capacities

The trade union federation last week said that government’s decision to allow minibus taxis to fill every seat during the coronavirus pandemic was endangering the lives of workers.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Sunday reacted to the Congress of the South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) threat to go on strike over fully loaded taxis.

Santaco’s spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa lashed out at the federation, saying that its statements were irresponsible.

“Cosatu’s remarks are a clear indication that Cosatu has been ignorant of what has been happening over a period of two months between the taxi industry and government,” Molelekwa said.

“Contrary to what they believe, that government gave in to the association’s demand, the taxi industry has been equally fighting for the very same workers which Cosatu claims to represent,” he added.

Critics accused government of giving in to the taxi industry’s demands and leaving passengers vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.

Cosatu called on government to reverse the decision, saying that this could not be allowed when the coronavirus was peaking in the country.

“Workers' lives are being compromised here. It does not make sense for all of us to work hard with employers forcing them to comply if workers are going to be exposed to the virus on their way to work,” said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

Taxi operators are allowed to carry a full load for short distances and 70% capacity for long distances after President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed regulations.

Taxis had been restricted to a 70% capacity for short distances, with long-distance taxis barred from operating.

Cosatu said it would approach the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to submit a Section 77 notice, which involves protest action.

