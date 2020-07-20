SA film industry mourns loss of Cawood, Lee

Veteran actor Elize Cawood died after battling lung cancer since September last year while renowned casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee passed away due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - The South African film industry is mourning the loss of two legends.

Veteran actor Elize Cawood died after battling lung cancer since September last year.

Renowned casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee passed away due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

Both illustrous women had careers spanning four decades in the film industry.

Elize Cawood was best known for her roles in local productions including Isidingo, Binnelanders and Erfsondes.

Moonyeenn Lee was one of South Africa’s leading agents and managed the casting of films such as The Bang Bang Club, the Oscar-winning Tsotsi and the Oscar-nominated Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media as the industry mourns the loss of two giants.

Actress Thembisa Nxumalo has described Cawood as a "national treasure" and the "epitome of an all-rounder".

She said that Lee was a legend in the industry and one cold not think of film or performance in South Africa without thinking about her.

John Kani has thanked Lee for everything, saying he truly had no words to express his grief.

He also paid special tribute to Cawood, saying that she was one of South Africa’s great stage and film actors.

