20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
Go

Rare LeBron trading card brings $1.84 million at auction

Darren Rovell of sports media company Action Network said the winning bidder was Leore Avidar, the CEO and co-founder of a San Francisco-based company.

FILE: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen at the free-throw line during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center on 10 March 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Picture: AFP
FILE: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen at the free-throw line during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center on 10 March 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BENGALURU - A rare trading card of NBA great LeBron James’ 2003-04 rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers fetched $1.84 million at auction over the weekend, the league has said.

Bidding for the Upper Deck card, signed by the 35-year-old who now plays for Los Angeles Lakers, began at $150,000 before it became the most expensive basketball card purchased in the modern era - those produced in 1980 or later.

"Only 23 versions of the Patch Autograph Parallel collection for James were ever produced. The rare card received a 9.5 mint gem grading from Beckett grading service," the NBA said here

“Numbered 14 of 23, the card attracted 34 bids over the course of the 26-day auction.”

Darren Rovell of sports media company Action Network said the winning bidder was Leore Avidar, the CEO and co-founder of a San Francisco-based company.

James is a three-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016) and twice Olympic gold medallist (2008, 2012). He has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award four times.

In May, Michael Jordan’s autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched $560,000 in an online auction.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA