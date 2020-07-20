Ramaphosa praises ingenuity of young entrepreneurs amid COVID-19 lockdown

‘This ingenuity is being demonstrated by young entrepreneurs as our country is battling the spread of the coronavirus that has brought about fundamental changes to our way of life and doing business,’ President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday used his weekly newsletter to praise South African entrepreneurs who had created economic opportunities for themselves at a time when the country’s economy was struggling and many workers were being retrenched.

“The old saying that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ comes to mind when I think about the resilience and ingenuity shown by South Africans during the past three months.

“This ingenuity is being demonstrated by young entrepreneurs as our country is battling the spread of the coronavirus that has brought about fundamental changes to our way of life and doing business,” Ramaphosa said.

Millions of people have lost their formal income since the lockdown was imposed in March when the country went on lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa said that many South Africans were searching for the “silver lining” in the dark cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ve started small business ventures to support themselves and their families during this uncertain time.

“As much as COVID-19 hangs over our country, there is a silver lining to this dark cloud. As much as we have to face enormous difficulties and challenges, such as rising unemployment and poverty, there are a number of opportunities that we need to look out for to undo the harsh consequences of coronavirus.

“There are a number of South Africans who are searching for the silver lining,” the president said.

He added: “I am very pleased with the combination of foresight, creativity, and business acumen displayed by a number of young South Africans who are coming up with home-grown solutions to the contemporary challenges we face.

“Some have started small business ventures because of personal circumstances, like losing their jobs. Others who were previously unemployed have seized the opportunity provided by the pandemic to create their own income.”

Ramaphosa said the country’s economic recovery could not wait until the pandemic is over. He said the economy needed to start now.

Ramaphosa issued a rallying cry to other young people to take the great leap into self-employment.

“The creative and enterprising spirit of these and many more young people that has been brought to the fore during the pandemic must be harnessed and supported.

“Even in our darkest hour, we must look to these green shoots of renewal. They are the silver lining to the dark COVID-19 cloud,” he said.

South Africa is entering the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday, more than 13,000 new infections were recorded bringing the total number of cases detected since March to over 364,000.

Eighty-five more people have also died, pushing the death toll to over 5,000.

More than 190,000 people have recovered from the virus.

South Africa is ranked fifth on an international ranking of COVID-19 cases per country. Only the US, Brazil, India, and Russia have confirmed more infections than South Africa.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.