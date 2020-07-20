Protesters back Heathfield High principal over COVID-19 stance

Supporters flanked the street outside Heathfield High School earlier on Monday, brandishing placards reading '#Save Neumann', 'Hands off Mr. Neumann' and 'Anxiety at school is high'.

CAPE TOWN - Teachers, learners and community members have picketed outside Heathfield High School.

They're supporting principal Wesley Neumann.

This follows a letter issued by the school's governing body earlier this month urging parents to keep their children at home until after the COVID-19 peak.

After the letter was made public, it's been claimed that Neumann is to face disciplinary action.

The group wants what's left of the 2020 academic year to be suspended.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that the allegations that action would be taken against Neumann due to the content of the letter sent out earlier this month were false.

"There are no processes currently for firing or suspending Mr Neumann as being put out there by social media. We have said this repeatedly but unfortunately, people wish to listen to fake news."

Unions have intensified calls over the past week for schools to be closed again. The issue was discussed at a Cabinet meeting over the weekend.

The minister is expected to give clarity this week but for now, schools remain open.

