Police appeal for help relating to Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena's murder

Gauteng Safety and Security chairperson Mapiti Matsena was killed last week while he was with his family at their Doornpoort home.

JOHANNESBURG - A man accused of murdering the Gauteng Safety and Security chairperson Mapiti Matsena is set to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.

Matsena was killed last week while he was with his family at their Doornpoort home.

Police said that the suspect was initially taken in for questioning during the early hours of Friday morning and following further investigations, the accused has now been charged with murder.

The police's Vish Naidoo: "While the suspect has been charged, detectives are yet to confirm the motive for the killing. We continue to appeal to anyone who may have information to please contact the South African Polie Service via our CrimeStop number 0860 010111."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.