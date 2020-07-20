Parliament to discuss fate of SABC workers

Last year, the planned retrenchment of 981 employees was abandoned after an outcry from not only MPs, but also labour.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is expected to discuss the fate of hundreds of SABC staff members who face an uncertain future.

The SABC will brief the communications portfolio committee on its turnaround plan on Tuesday.

Last year, the planned retrenchment of 981 employees was abandoned after an outcry from not only MPs, but also labour.

The SABC will join a growing list of media organisations who have started with retrenchment processes, affecting thousands.

While the organisation has been planning this from before COVID-19, the pandemic has made its financial situation worse.

But DA MP Phumzile van Damme said she wanted more staff involvement in Tuesday’s discussion.

“It’s important for Parliament to have both sides of the story so that it can have a full picture of the retrenchment process. We will write to the chairperson of the committee to ensure both sides are allowed.”

Van Damme also said the DA had it on good authority that SABC board member Bernadette Muthien had resigned.

She said the reasons for the resignation were unclear, but the DA would request that she be invited to disclose whether there were any matters that Parliament needed to be aware of.

