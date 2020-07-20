Natu calls on DBE to issue laptops to all matriculants

The union's president, Alan Thompson, said this would assist in facilitating remote learning, similar to some higher education institutions.

DURBAN - The National Teachers Union (Natu) wants the Department of Basic Education to issue laptops to all matric pupils in the country during the lockdown.

The union's president, Alan Thompson, said this would assist in facilitating remote learning, similar to some higher education institutions.

“We want to make an indication that teachers are the only people in the public service that takes work home. No nurse invites a patient home.”

Natu is among five major unions in the country that want schools to be closed until after the peak of the coronavirus in the country.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is reported to have questioned why teachers should be paid their full salaries when schools are closed while other public servants carroed on with their duties.

South African Democratic Teachers Union Secretary-General Mugwena Maluleke said government’s approach to schools during the lockdown needed to be re-assessed.

“We want the minister to really have a refresh so that we can restrategise.”

Eyewitness News has not yet been able to obtain a response from the Basic Education Department.

However, it’s understood Motshekga will give clarity on the way forward this week after consulting the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Calls for schools to be temporarily closed while the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic rages on have been intensifying over the past week.

Sadtu last week called for interactive radio lessons and social media platform WhatsApp to be used in the meantime to help the education process while schools are closed.

The Anglican Church's Board of Education is one of the bodies calling for schools to remain open.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.