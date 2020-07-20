Mokonyane defends ‘generous’ Watson family, calls out Agrizzi

Nomvula Mokonyane said she worked with the Watson family pre-democracy as a United Democratic Front (UDF) activist and it was instrumental in many apartheid boycotts.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) heavyweight Nomvula Mokonyane has defended her relationship with the Watson family who were involved in controversial company Bosasa

Mokonyane has been on the stand at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

She said she worked with the family pre-democracy as a United Democratic Front (UDF) activist and it was instrumental in many apartheid boycotts.

But she denies that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi played any role as a middleman. Instead she has accused him of hating her and women.

Mokonyane said the Watson family helped unions and the UDF during one of the longest boycotts, including Greyhound, which she claimed was colluding with the apartheid government.

She said the family also assisted the ANC’s “ready govern programme” which put her, Popo Molefe and others through the Watson School of Business.

“I have known their generosity when there was no tender. When they used to support the detainees and underground operations. Their relationship with the ANC… it was a natural relationship of fellow fighters coming together.”

Mokonyane maintained she never dealt with Agrizzi directly and said he lied about her asking Bosasa for donations.

“He is also showing how he is so naive on understanding the ANC. The head of organising is responsible for organising. The ANC must provides resources. The head of organising is not the convenor of lekgotla. The lekgotla is convened by the secretary-general of the ANC.”

