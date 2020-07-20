Mokonyane accuses Agrizzi of trying to destroy her character

Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is accusing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi of belittling her family, culture and bereavements.

Mokonyane has been allowed to make an opening statement at the state capture commission.

She said that she had been an activist from the age of 15 but that Agrizzi was trying to destroy the little of what was left of her character.

She denied that Bosasa buried her family members but she said that like any African family, they received financial support during their bereavement from many people.

She said that Bosasa chose to work through her to help communities not only in Kagiso but also in Orange Farm and other areas and that's what the money and food were for.

Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo allowed her to make the statement on condition that she did not implicate anyone without notice.

Earlier, the commission said that in the main, Mokonyane's evidence would reply to Agrizzi, who said that she had received cash payments and that the company paid for upgrades at her home.

Zondo had stated for the record that the former minister had cooperated with investigators.

She had also allowed a site visit to her home when private contractor Charl le Roux testified earlier this month that he did the renovations.

