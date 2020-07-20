Mnangagwa hints at tightening lockdown as Zim sees spike in COVID-19 cases

More than 100,000 people have been arrested over the past four months, accused of breaking lockdown rules.

HARARE - More than 100,000 people have been arrested over the past four months, accused of breaking lockdown rules.

Most of those arrested were also fined for not wear face masks in public.

Spokesperson Paul Nyati said that police were now clamping down due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

There've also been 25 deaths.

Nyati said that beer drinking binges in some high-density suburbs had increased and was being seen by authorities that people were not taking social distancing seriously.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given a strong hint that he would tighten lockdown due to rising infections.

The opposition is likely to see this as a way to prevent protests at the end of the month.

Local businesses and traders are already struggling and vendors at the flea market in Harare's Avondale suburb said that they were worried about another lockdown.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.