Mkhize says signs of COVID-19 surge emerging in EC and KZN

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday said that the Department of Health was working to ensure that no-one was turned away at the Nasrec field hospital because of a shortage of beds.

Mkhize, alongside Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, conducted an operational inspection at the facility.

Arrival at NASREC field hospital in Gauteng Province to assess readiness for the #COVID19 surge. #NASRECVisit pic.twitter.com/ig32CfhFRE — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 20, 2020

While the site had a capacity of over 1,000 beds, there were concerns around a shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Gauteng is the province hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 133,000 coronavirus infections, but Mkhize said that signs of a surge were also emerging in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

“Until the surge hits you, you don’t know how to behave and you can only know [what to do] when you in the midst of the surge in cases. That’s the experience that I got when we were dealing with the Western Cape,” Mkhize said.

The country has more than 364,000 COVID-19 infections. More than 190,000 people have recovered from the virus.

South Africa is ranked fifth on an international ranking of COVID-19 cases per country.

Only the US, Brazil, India, and Russia have confirmed more infections than South Africa.

