Limpopo mother due in court after ‘forcing’ toddler to drink booze, smoke dagga

Video clips of the incident went viral on social media, with many demanding action.

JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo mother was arrested at the weekend after allegedly forcing her toddler to drink alcohol and smoke dagga.

Video clips of the incident went viral on social media, with many demanding action.

Police arrested the 21-year-old woman on Saturday, along with another person who allegedly took part in the abuse.

The pair are expected in court on Monday morning.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.