'KZN is taking over now': Concerns over COVID-19 cases in KZN, Gauteng

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Monday visited the Nasrec field hospital amid the spiralling COVID-19 infections and deaths in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said it was important for provinces to stay ahead of the COVID-19 infection surge to ensure health services remain effective.

The minister, together with Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, visited the Nasrec field hospital amid the spiralling COVID-19 infections and deaths in the province.

Gauteng has emerged as the country’s epicentre with more than 133,000 infections.

Mkhize said there was no perfect formula in the prevention strategy against COVID-19.

He said government’s response would change with the patterns of infections.

“We’re looking at trends. In Gauteng we still have the top rate of infections and KwaZulu-Natal is taking over now. We’re going to be discussing with them on how to stay ahead so that they don’t get caught by the numbers, and then have challenges with beds or oxygen.”

Mkhize has also hailed the healthcare workers at the makeshift hospital which currently has 150 people in isolation and nine in quarantine.

“Our clinicians are on top of the game. They have enough experience and you can see the impact. We want them to know that we’re here. They just need to focus on the patients. We’ll handle logistics. If you don’t feel it (support), we’ll move and respond.”

Despite concerns over rising cases, Mkhize said he was impressed with Gauteng’s readiness ahead of the COVID-19 peak in the coming months.

Mkhize was briefed by specialists about the current situation at Nasrec. Doctors said there were only minor challenges. The minister also visited the Lenasia South Clinic to monitor the facility’s readiness.

