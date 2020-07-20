‘He was unmatched’: Robert Marawa pays tribute to Kaunda Ntunja

The cause of Kaunda Ntunja's death is yet to be divulged and news of his sudden passing was confirmed by his family earlier on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Well-loved rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja is being remembered as a leading pioneer.

Ntunja died on Monday in East London at the age 38.

The cause of his death is yet to be divulged and news of his sudden passing was confirmed by his family earlier on Monday.

He has been lauded for his knowledge of the game and praised as the first black South African schools captain.

Broadcaster Robert Marawa said Ntunja made rugby accessible to everyone by using vernacular language.

“Kaunda was unmatched when it came to commentary, especially on television. He was able to bring a game alive, no matter how boring it was. He’d find nicknames, names and verbs. He had done all of those things on Currie Cup and Super Rugby level.”

The tragic news was related by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm the passing of our beloved brother Kaunda Ntunja, earlier today in East London, Eastern Cape,” she posted. “As you can imagine, we still trying to make sense of this tragic news and we ask for your love, care and discretion as we prepare to lay my big brother to rest."

In the message, she also thanks fans of her brother for their love and support of his career, but also asked that “you give us a moment to recoup as a family before we update you all with further information”.

During his career, Ntunja played flank and captained the SA Schools side in 2000 while he was also part of the Free State Cheetahs side that won the Currie Cup in 2005.

He also gained popularity as an anchor on SuperSport's Xhosa commentary team.

His commentary of Makazole Mapimpi’s try during the Rugby World Cup final win over England gained him worldwide attention as he had everyone saying: “Ibubbly, shampompo, shampizi! Izinto ezihlwahlwazayo!”.

