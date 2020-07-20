Govt expected to give clarity on schooling during COVID-19

Unions have intensified calls over the past week for schools to be closed, at least until after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Clarity is expected this week on the way forward for schools after calls for classroom education to be stopped amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga attended a Cabinet meeting at the weekend where the matter was expected to be tabled for discussion.

Unions have intensified calls over the past week for schools to be closed, at least until after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Basic Education Department said that once all consultations with interested parties in the sector had been concluded, an announcement on the fate of schools would be made.

But schools remain open until further notice.

Calls for schools to be temporarily closed while the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic rages on have been intensifying over the past week.

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) last week called for interactive radio lessons and social media platform WhatsApp to be used in the meantime to help the education process while schools are closed.

The Anglican Church's Board of Education is one of the bodies calling for schools to remain open.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.