Former ANC MP Nomvula Mokonyane to respond to Agrizzi claims at Zondo Inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister and former African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to testify before the state capture commission on Monday.

She has denied damning evidence against her by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who said that she had received cash payments and that the company paid for upgrades at her home.

But private contractor Charl le Roux testified earlier this month that he did those renovations.

Mokonyane was a vocal campaigner for former President Jacob Zuma to remain in office even when Cosatu, the SACP and ANC stalwarts wanted him to go.

During that battle and accusations of corruption against Zuma, she made her infamous statement that "if the rand must fall, we will pick it up".

Following the Nasrec conference where Zuma’s fall began, Agrizzi alleged that Mokonyane had received cash and supplies of expensive alcohol and meat for her family celebrations.

She said that Agrizzi lied.

But the commission inspected her home earlier this month when private contractor Le Roux testified that he had done electrical work, including lights on a staircase and a small pump in a fountain in 2014.

Mokonyane will appear before the commission for the first time today.

