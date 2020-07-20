Eskom reports some progress, but Soweto residents still owe R12.9bn

On Monday, the utility told Eyewitness News that Soweto residents had made some progress in paying off their cumulative debt, which is now sitting at R12.9 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said its evenue collection had declined significantly, especially during lockdown level 5.

On Monday, the utility told Eyewitness News that Soweto residents had made some progress in paying off their cumulative debt, which was now sitting at R12.9 billion.

South African households have been hit hard financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many companies laying off staff while the unemployed are battling to put food on the table.

Eskom Gauteng senior manager Daphne Mokwena said for six weeks during March and April, the company battled to collect revenue from consumers despite still providing them with electricity.

She said with the easing of the lockdown on 1 May, the utility started to notice an improvement in users paying their bills.

But Eskom remained concerned about the growing amount of money owed by municipalities.

Municipal debt has increased by R8 billion in just the past year and Eskom is now owed R28 billion.

Meanwhile, Mokwena said Eskom was satisfied that Gauteng metros were paying their bulk accounts.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.