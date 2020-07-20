20°C / 22°C
Eskom raises virus concerns over people who ‘surround’ technicians on duty

The power utility said some residents tried to report their electrical faults to technicians on site.

FILE: A technician working on repairs. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter.
FILE: A technician working on repairs. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it had noticed a growing number of people surrounding its technicians while on duty in various communities and warned it could contribute to the further spread of COVID-19.

The company expressed concerns for the well-being of its staff and the community.

The company expressed concerns for the well-being of its staff and the community.

Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena said: “In instances where customers don’t comply, Eskom employees have the right to refuse to do the work for their safety. Work may be suspended, and employees can be withdrawn from the area. We ask the members of the public to cooperate to reduce the spread if COVID-19.”

While load shedding may not be on the cards for Monday, Mokwena said load reduction would be implemented in various parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga from 5pm until 10pm on Monday.

Load reduction and load shedding have the same effect on communities, even though the utility said the former was implemented in response to overloading caused by illegal connections.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

