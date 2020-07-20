Emotional Mokonyane says Agrizzi is ‘insensitive,’ has ‘ulterior motives’

Nomvula Mokonyane was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has concluded her testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday with an emotional account of how her son, who was struggling with substance abuse, was picked up on the streets.

She said another son died after being persecuted by the media and said her daughter was also being harassed.

Mokonyane maintained that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi had never been to her house to deliver money, food, alcohol or to supervise security works as he claimed.

Looking visibly upset, Mokonyane said Agrizzi had gone as far as mixing up her sons and she wanted her legal team to cross-examine him.

“My son was part of a group of young people who were picked up in the streets in the country and taken into rehabilitation. He was removed when he was chased by drug lords. They arranged that he would be taken away from where the drug lords were.”

She denies that Bosasa buried her family members, but she said like any African family, they received financial support from many people.

“He has other ulterior motives which I don’t know. My family, like many others whether black or white, received condolences during bereavement. But to claim that Bosasa buried my son and family hurts, is derogating and insensitive of Mr Agrizzi.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Mokonyane’s legal team could file and application for leave to cross-examine Agrizzi.

