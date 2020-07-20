Criminals continue targeting Gauteng rail infrastructure amid COVID-19 pandemic

Eyewitness News has received complaints of metal railway lines, overhead cables, and other items being taken from local stations and lines.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite increased calls for action to be taken to stop some of Gauteng’s rail network from being looted, criminals appear to still be targeting railway lines and other infrastructure.

Eyewitness News has received complaints of metal railway lines, overhead cables, and other items being taken from local stations and lines.

With sections of Gauteng’s rail network not in operation due to the COVID-19 lockdown, infrastructure has become an easy target as the power is disconnected.

Earlier this month, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that it was in the process of procuring services to look after the country’s rail network.

However, a witness told EWN that he saw infrastructure being taken away in Cleveland in Johannesburg on a daily basis. He drove past the Cleveland Police Station on Sunday.

“I saw four men vandalising and taking infrastructure. I’ve been trying to get hold of Prasa’s security, and I have been unsuccessful so far,” he said.

EWN approached Prasa regarding progress in setting up security but is still to get a comment.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.