COVID-19-positive Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced that Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

About a week ago Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle Mantashe tested positive for COVID-19, which necessitated them to self-quarantine.

"Today, Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, whilst Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home," the Presidency said.

"We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus."