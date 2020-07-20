ArcelorMittal using COVID-19 as excuse to retrench, says Numsa

The union said the global steel producing firm was using the COVID-19 pandemic as a scapegoat to leave employees without work.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) demonstrated outside multiple offices of ArcelorMittal on Monday over looming retrenchments.

The union said the global steel producing firm was using the COVID-19 pandemic as a scapegoat to leave employees without work.

Members have proposed a 20% salary reduction as an alternative to shedding jobs while also lashing out at management for allegedly ill-treating workers.

Numsa’s Phakamile-Hlubi said: “We believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has been used an excuse to restructure the organisation and to render hundreds of workers jobless. Our members are aware of the risks associated with the pandemic, but feel they have no choice but to resort to this form of action.”

Last year the steel producer announced it would cut over 2,000 jobs in a large-scale restructuring exercise due to financial difficulties.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.