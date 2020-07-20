20°C / 22°C
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players.

FILE: Former Proteas batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to "abuse" opposition black players.

Petersen’s tweets follow former Proteas opening bowler Makhaya Ntini's revelations on Friday of his experience in the national team, which saw him isolated within the team.

Former and current Proteas players have been sharing stories, experiences and support over the last few weeks after paceman Lungi Ngidi called for the support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Early on Monday morning, Petersen tweeted: “I also need to acknowledge those former/current black players who felt/feel the need to suck up to the oppressor in the hope of getting special treatment while abandoning their mates and distributing their stories and grievances without their approval or knowledge!”

Petersen added that there were pressures on players of colour not always spoken about.

When joining county cricket in England, Petersen was confronted with questions of merit and the issue od sking colour.

He added that “the reality was, those players who distributed the rubbish to other people that they won't play for SA because they are white and only 'blacks' will get selected was simply not good enough to play international cricket! Period! It had nothing to do with your skin colour!!”

Petersen called for the right people to be in the spaces when discussing race in cricket.

He ended his thread stating:

“And lastly I also want to acknowledge that some 'white' players were also victims of racial inequality. I accept that & I know of those situations. Hence, I am an advocate for merit selections.”

