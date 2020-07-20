'Alert the world': Zim journo behind bars after speaking out on corruption

Lawyers said Hopewell Chin’ono had not yet been charged. Chin’ono was arrested after armed police officers forced their way into his northern Harare home.

HARARE - A prominent Zimbabwe journalist is being held at Harare Central Police Station after armed police raided his home on Monday morning.

Lawyers said Hopewell Chin’ono had not yet been charged. Chin’ono was arrested after armed police officers forced their way into his northern Harare home.

His last tweet to his more that 163,000 followers was: “They are breaking into my home. Alert the world!”

One of Chin’ono’s lawyers, Chris Mhike, told Eyewitness News he had been in touch with his client, and that he was safe.

He said police officials were putting together charges against him.

Chin’ono has been loud in denouncing corruption in Zimbabwe, including that allegedly committed by Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who was arrested last month.

Police also arrested opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume on Monday, who has also used social media to call for anti-corruption protests on the 31st of this month.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.