4 suspects held after Khayelitsha COVID-19 treatment facility torched in protest

It’s understood the protest started after law enforcement tore down structures in a newly formed settlement in Makhaza.

CAPE TOWN - Police arrested four suspects for arson after the Desmond Tutu Community Hall was partially burnt in a protest in Khayelitsha at the weekend.



The shacks were illegally erected on municipal land.

“It’s city-owned land that is earmarked for development. We will be building and getting a contractor on-site, but now they are trying to invade that particular site,” said Malusi Booi, Mayco member for Human Settlements.

The facility, which is generally used for indoor sports, educare and recreational events, was in the process of being retrofitted as an overflow facility so that residents could access healthcare services in a safe manner with a reduced risk of COVID-19 exposure. pic.twitter.com/jLopSamUGN — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 18, 2020

Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said: “The city cannot continue to repair facilities that have been destroyed by a selfish few. We cannot condone this criminal behaviour. I call on the community to report these persons who torched the facility to SAPS.”

He said the clinic facility would have assisted with treatment, testing, and isolation for COVID-19 positive patients.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Tyhido condemned the attack.

“Any protest should be allowed to happen, but all protests must be conducted in a peaceful manner. We find it as an attack on the community of Khayelitsha,” Tyhido said.

