4 suspects held after Khayelitsha COVID-19 treatment facility torched in protest

It’s understood the protest started after law enforcement tore down structures in a newly formed settlement in Makhaza.

The Desmond Tutu Hall in Khayelitsha was damaged extensively during a protest on 18 July 2020. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police arrested four suspects for arson after the Desmond Tutu Community Hall was partially burnt in a protest in Khayelitsha at the weekend.

It’s understood that the protest started after law enforcement tore down structures in a newly formed settlement in Makhaza.

The shacks were illegally erected on municipal land.

“It’s city-owned land that is earmarked for development. We will be building and getting a contractor on-site, but now they are trying to invade that particular site,” said Malusi Booi, Mayco member for Human Settlements.

Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said: “The city cannot continue to repair facilities that have been destroyed by a selfish few. We cannot condone this criminal behaviour. I call on the community to report these persons who torched the facility to SAPS.”

He said the clinic facility would have assisted with treatment, testing, and isolation for COVID-19 positive patients.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Tyhido condemned the attack.

“Any protest should be allowed to happen, but all protests must be conducted in a peaceful manner. We find it as an attack on the community of Khayelitsha,” Tyhido said.

